Robert Kennedy Jr. Will Challenge Biden for the 2024 Dem Presidential Nomination

by James S. Soviero

Prominent anti-vaccine activist and environmentalist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday to officially launch his 2024 presidential campaign.

The 69-year-old is the son of former US attorney general, senator, 1968 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, and also the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy.

During the pandemic, RFK Jr. stood out as one of the leading voices against the mandated COVID-19 vaccines. Likely as a result of those efforts, his Children’s Health Defense, an anti-vaccine charity, more than doubled its revenues in 2020 to $6.8 million. His Instagram account had close to 1 million people on board, until it was shut down in February 2021.

He really set some folks off during a rally at the National Mall in D.C. by saying, “Even in Hitler’s Germany you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did.” Kennedy continued, “Today the mechanisms are being put in place to make it so that none of us can run and none of us can hide.”

“If it looks like I can raise the money and mobilize enough people to win, I’ll jump in the race,” Robert wrote in a tweet. “If I run, my top priority will be to end the corrupt merger between state and corporate power that has ruined our economy, shattered the middle class, polluted our landscapes and waters, poisoned our children, and robbed us of our values and freedoms. Together we can restore America’s democracy.”

This could be fun on several levels. He has name recognition, an ability to raise money, and a cause that comes with a host of enthusiastic followers. If RFK Jr. stays true to his above mentioned platform he’d be at least a thorn in the side of Biden and Dems. Kennedy linking Joe and his party to the vaccine nightmare, America’s staggering economy, declining middle class, and loss of our personal liberties is likely to hurt Hunter’s Father, a whole lot more than any GOP presidential candidate.

In addition, being 11 years younger and not suffering any apparent signs of serious cognitive decline, gives RFK Jr. a leg up over the bumbling, mumbling 80 year old Biden.

