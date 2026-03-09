Schumer: SAVE Act Would Cost Democrats 20M Illegitimate Votes

Senator Chuck Schumer admitted the reason Democrats are fighting against the SAVE Act. The ineligible voters would be purged: 20 million of them. He just admitted the truth. The SAVE Act, which would require citizenship to register to vote, would eliminate twenty million illegitimate votes.

“The Save Act will not pass because it is such a pernicious, nasty piece of legislation;h te Save Act is Jim Crow, 2.0. More than 20 million people would lose their right to vote, and you would need to register either a passport or your original birth certificate. How many people have that? I do? How many people have that? It would eliminate vote-by-mail. Tell that to a senior citizen who’s confined to their home in a wheelchair that they’re going to lose their right to vote. And he would purge the voter rolls using an AI system set up by Musk and Doge so you could show up at the polling place this November and they’d say you’re no longer on the rolls.

Proving citizenship is nasty?

“They don’t even notify you of it. Millions of people would be purged from the rolls because of this system that Musk and Doge put in. You wouldn’t be notified. You’d show up at the polling place, and they’d say, “Sorry, Mr. Jones; sorry, Miss Smith, you’re not you’re not on the rolls anymore. They don’t even notify you.

“This is one of the nastiest pieces of legislation that I’ve ever seen. It is going back to the old South, where people were prohibited from voting, and spreading it to every corner of America. It is Jim Crow 2.0, and when Trump says that he will not sign any legislation until Congress passes it. DOGE, Mr. President, we ain’t passing DOGE. You are calling for gridlock in the entire Congress. And none of the bills that will help reduce the cost to people for prescription drugs, for electricity …

It’s obvious that none of his other reasons make any sense. People have passports and/or original birth certificates, They don’t if they tossed them on the other side of the border before they came illegally.

Remembering 1996 when Schumer thought illegal immigrants would vote for Republicans.