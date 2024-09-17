Sean Diddy Combs Arrested for Sex Trafficking, and Racketeering

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was arrested in New York last night. He is charged with sex trafficking by force, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The speculation and videos of Diddy kicking one woman have gone on for months.

The charges will be read on Tuesday.

His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told TMZ outside the courthouse on Tuesday that he will “fight like hell” to free his client on bail. He insists that Combs is innocent.

NEW: Diddy is accused of holding “Freak Offs” with male prostitutes according to court documents. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ “Freak Offs” were arranged by “high-ranking supervisors,” security, household workers, & assistants. The Freak Offs sometimes went for days where Combs would… pic.twitter.com/VEPEVjRA98 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 17, 2024

Combs and his company are charged with “a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals. This abuse was, at times, verbal, emotional, physical and sexual”; that Combs “assaulted women by, among other things, striking, punching, dragging, throwing objects at, and kicking them”; “used the Combs business, including certain employees, to carry out, facilitate and cover up his abuse and commercial sex”; and alleges that one of the roles of the Combs Enterprise was “preserving, protecting, promoting and enhancing” its and Combs’ power “though violence, use of firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical and sexual abuse.”

In the second and third counts, Combs is accused of causing an unnamed victim to “engage in commercial sex acts” and “knowingly transported an individual in interstate and foreign commerce with the intent that the individual engage in prostitution,” among other claims.

He’s innocent until proven guilty, but they seem to have the goods on him. If the charges are true, he won’t see daylight for decades.

BREAKING: the U.S. government has secret footage of Diddy freak off parties after Sean Diddy Combs indictment was unsealed which verifies that the government arrested Diddy for human trafficking, racketeering, blackmail, kidnapping, forced labor, arson, and other crimes.… pic.twitter.com/SYIHZUj6zr — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) September 17, 2024