Senate Dems adding $$ $ for Dreamers, essential illegals, TPS, to get citizenship

















Senate Democrats plan to add funding for “Dreamers” and border security to their budget bill, Axios reported Friday.

The Democrats are looking at adding $10 billion to their $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package towards border security infrastructure at legal points of entry, according to Axios. That will do just about nothing. They aren’t coming in at legal points of entry.

The Democrats previously planned to allocate around $120 billion for citizenship for undocumented essential workers, immigrants with Temporary Protected Status, and Dreamers.

That amounts to millions of illegals and soon-to-be Democrats voters.

Democratic New Mexico Sen. and Budget Committee member Ben Ray Lujan wouldn’t say if border security is part of the committee’s budget reconciliation package, according to Axios.

“I’ve consistently advocated for making smart, modern investments when it comes to border security, including requiring 100% of screening of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles that come into the United State,” Lujan said, Axios reported.

“At the end of the day, we will have all 50 on board for the most consequential piece of legislation for the families in the modern history,” Sanders said Schumer set a deadline for today for all 50 of his members to agree to proceed to the budget resolution — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 21, 2021

Related















