Show to Watch: Walz’s Former Fellow Guardsmen Call Him Out

Four of Tim Walz’s former fellow Guardsmen call out the congenital liar, Tim Walz. The interview is tomorrow on Megyn Kelly’s show.
“Morally indefensible…no integrity…habitual liar…I call him a coward, because he is…”
TOMORROW: Veterans who served with Tim Walz in the National Guard speak out together for the first time.@SiriusXM ch. 111 at NoonET, and all platforms after.https://t.co/YJPxz5Gu8d pic.twitter.com/41XeeJzl3P
— The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) September 1, 2024
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement