Sick! Diversity chief in charge of hiring for the SEALs thinks Trump is Hitler (Tucker video)









Richard Torres-Estrada, the new Chief of Diversity and Inclusion for the U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), is a BLM supporter, thinks all police are racist, and he seems to believe Donald Trump is Hitler. He is the man who will do the hiring for the Navy SEALS.

Tucker addressed it this evening (watch the Tucker video below).

This goes way beyond supporting LGBTs. We’re all for that. This is insane.

Secretary Austin has made it clear that he will purge the military of anyone who leans right. This appointment makes sense from his perspective.

We are destroying ourselves. Thank a Democrat.

USSOCOM welcomes our new Chief of Diversity & Inclusion, Mr. Richard Torres-Estrada. We look forward to his contribution in enhancing the capabilities and effectiveness of #SOF through diversity of talent, helping us recruit the best of the best. #QuietProfessionals pic.twitter.com/Z6aJnz91mx — USSOCOM (@USSOCOM) March 25, 2021

Tucker dealt with it this evening:

