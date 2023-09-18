Signs of Authoritarian Takeover by the Party of Anti-Americanism

The party of anti-Americanism is poised to take control of all instruments of government power, and Americans are kept in the dark.

Whether you like Mark Levin or not, much of what he says here is accurate. However, I wouldn’t limit the criticisms only to Democrats, though they are the prime movers of the movement destroying the United States. They’ve almost won, and Americans don’t realize what we are becoming – thanks to the media.

Levin reviews the playbook of authoritarian government takeovers that the government is currently engaged in:

Authoritarian rule dressed up as democracy

Rewrite history for political purposes

Change election procedures to ensure Democrat advantage

Control language and thought processes.

Need a state-run media

Legalize repression

Create intimidation

Create enemies of the people

Destroy the nuclear family

Destroy traditions and customs in civil society

Watch:

Pathetically and truly, Americans will vote for Republicans because they’re not as bad as Democrats, but we don’t know what they stand for anymore. They run on ideals Americans want and then don’t do it.

And they all get rich as public servants.

