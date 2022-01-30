‘Small Fringe’ Canadian Trucker Protest: HONK! HONK! HONK!

If you scare people enough, they will demand removal of freedom. This is the path to tyranny. ~ Elon Musk

All mandates were just dropped in Saskatchewan.

Victory to the truckers in Saskatchewan, Canada where the mandates have just now been dropped. It’s happening ❤️💪🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/uMHja3kMQx — Kat A 🌸 (@SaiKate108) January 30, 2022

A Canadian Premier is calling for an end to the mandates.

The statists are going nuts with the honking in Ottawa which the protesters plan to keep up until the mandates are gone. Then they plan to go to DC to fight mandates with the US. Trudeau and his family were ushered out of Ottawa and are now in hiding from a peaceful protest. He won’t meet with his countrymen and the media will not report on the peaceful rebellion.

Ezra Levant, a media personality who is labeled ‘far-right’ by the Left, spoke to the crowd.

“It’s great to be here, and on behalf of Rebel News, I salute you,” Ezra told the crowd. Criticizing the mainstream media, the Media Party, Ezra praised those who were filming and documenting the day as independent citizen journalists.

“The government says you’re racist, the government says you’re sexist, the government says you’re violent,” Ezra said. On the contrary, “I’ve never seen a more diverse group of Canadians.”

Trump said at the Texas rally last night that we want the Canadian truckers to know we are with them all the way

NOW – Trump: “Canadian truckers… we’re with them all the way.”pic.twitter.com/zihPH0WYio — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 30, 2022

Freedom convoy 2022-Ottawa This has been going on for hours. Honk honk pic.twitter.com/JsrBVxhXaX — WorldWideNews24 (XII) (@News24Wide) January 29, 2022

the revolution will not be televised Ottawa, Canada 🇨🇦 RISES against Covid MANDATES#RESIST pic.twitter.com/CGyIGMjn0w — Maajid أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) January 29, 2022

The scene in Ottawa. I get the impression people here don’t like Trudeau. 😉#freedomconvoy22 pic.twitter.com/1Re5RYkMRD — Beth Baisch 📸 (@PuffinsPictures) January 29, 2022

The crowds in front of parliament in Ottawa right now. The streets are PACKED with vehicles and crowds of supporters. The energy in the air is palpable. All peaceful, all positive — and oh-so-polite amongst the mobs of people.https://t.co/KMTIfkoh9C pic.twitter.com/mztxNeqdXJ — Dakota Christensen (@dax_christensen) January 29, 2022

Truckers who couldn’t make it to Ottawa are circling Calgarians who stand against mandates. pic.twitter.com/mJpT4Hv8Fs — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 29, 2022

The Trucker Freedom Convoy is arriving in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/K8igKWMir4 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 29, 2022

Canada… you guys really surprised me this time. (In the best way possible).

The entire world is watching, and with you. 🇨🇦#TruckersForFreedom2022 https://t.co/BMBIuX4zOu — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 30, 2022

Fireworks in downtown Ottawa tonight. Light and joy breaking through the darkness of Canada’s COVID police state.pic.twitter.com/LBsgjJg1EU — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) January 30, 2022

Mask mandates are useless in Canada’s capital, Ottawa. Hotels and malls are allowing people to be maskless. In my hotel alone, there are hundreds of maskless people like myself. And the staff are respectful and don’t even bother asking anyone to wear one. PEOPLE ARE DONE! pic.twitter.com/H14TDJnGDj — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) January 30, 2022

This is from Victoria BC today! Let's go Canada! pic.twitter.com/UsDCdHMMX7 — constance (@con2027) January 30, 2022

Just as a sidenote, they have some leftists infiltrating with Nazi and confederate flags just as they do in the United States.

