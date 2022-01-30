‘Small Fringe’ Canadian Trucker Protest: HONK! HONK! HONK!

If you scare people enough, they will demand removal of freedom.

This is the path to tyranny.

~ Elon Musk

All mandates were just dropped in Saskatchewan.

A Canadian Premier is calling for an end to the mandates.

The statists are going nuts with the honking in Ottawa which the protesters plan to keep up until the mandates are gone. Then they plan to go to DC to fight mandates with the US. Trudeau and his family were ushered out of Ottawa and are now in hiding from a peaceful protest. He won’t meet with his countrymen and the media will not report on the peaceful rebellion.

Ezra Levant, a media personality who is labeled ‘far-right’ by the Left, spoke to the crowd.

“It’s great to be here, and on behalf of Rebel News, I salute you,” Ezra told the crowd. Criticizing the mainstream media, the Media Party, Ezra praised those who were filming and documenting the day as independent citizen journalists.

“The government says you’re racist, the government says you’re sexist, the government says you’re violent,” Ezra said. On the contrary, “I’ve never seen a more diverse group of Canadians.”

Trump said at the Texas rally last night that we want the Canadian truckers to know we are with them all the way

Just as a sidenote, they have some leftists infiltrating with Nazi and confederate flags just as they do in the United States.


