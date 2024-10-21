Small Indiana Town Has Massive Numbers of Migrants from 28 Countries

The small Logansport, Indiana town has residents from 28 countries, and 27 languages are spoken there. According to teachers, the school system is in a state of collapse. They can’t teach people who don’t speak English.

In just a few years, thousands of migrants from Haiti and dozens of other countries have arrived in this isolated Indiana city of 18,000, and the population has surged about 30%.

Furious residents say they no longer feel safe in the once-sleepy downtown, and their children complain of not getting attention in school. Some are failing or dropping out.

They blame Vice President Kamala Harris and President Biden.

“Do something. Our community cannot withstand this many people being here,” Candice Espinoza, 32, a local photographer, told The Post what her message would be to the Democratic presidential candidate.

Nancy Baker, 44, a mother of two, was more blunt about what she would tell Harris: “Get off my property.”

“I don’t see how she can stand behind Biden the whole time, and she keeps deflecting any time they ask questions.”

“And you wonder why these kids are getting frustrated, dropping out of school, and getting bad grades.”

Many migrants are unaccompanied minors or young men who have possibly come for the Tyson poultry plant in town.

Baker said some of the foreigners chased her daughter, and now she’s afraid to leave the house.

Mrs. Espinoza said the gawking foreigners are staring into her window from across the street, scaring customers.

The residents say the influx burdens schools, hospitals, clinics, and housing. They live in small apartments, 20 to 25 crammed into small areas, and TB is flourishing.



Logansport is what is happening in Springfield, Ohio, Charleroi, Pennsylvania, and other small cities. They are becoming foreign countries as waves of massive immigration threaten to replace the citizens.

BREAKING: Local officials in Logansport, Indiana are sounding the alarm on the huge influx of migrants causing a strain on the local school systems. Hundreds of migrant minors are being enrolled in the local schools. The Haitian student population alone has increased 1378% since… pic.twitter.com/UPRjZOY3AX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 10, 2024