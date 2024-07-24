US Is #1 in Child Sex Trafficking & Lies About It

Foreign countries to our south are angry with the US because we are pretending we don’t know about the child sex traffickers [boys and girls, even infants] pouring across our borders. The traffickers are kidnapping the kids and bringing them into the US. The agents have to call the phone number pinned on a slip of paper on the child, which is a call to an alleged sponsor. The sponsors are often traffickers. One house had 30 trafficked children.

The US is the number one demand for child sex traffickers in the world. The US is the number one consumer of child sex trafficking in the world.

Traffickers make $14 million a day on these children.

US agencies are becoming traffickers.

Who is the racist? The Guatemalan leadership said the US is killing their kids.

Watch:

Kamala Harris’s big trip to Guatemala was a disaster. When a reporter asked her about the border crisis, she scowled and stormed out.

You can count on Obamala not going to the border. The clip below is from 2021; she still hasn’t gone. She went to El Paso, not on the border; it’s nine miles from the border, and the illegal foreigners were all hidden from view when she got there. They were put in shelters.

Cringe. Kamala Harris doesn’t get it. Holt: “Do you have any plans to visit the border?” Harris: “We’ve been to the border. We’ve been the border.” Holt: “YOU haven’t been to the border.” Harris: “…..and I haven’t been to Europe. I don’t understand the point you’re making.” pic.twitter.com/fFXMf8X0b6 — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) June 8, 2021

When you read legacy media accounts, keep in mind only six companies own all the companies and only one leans right.