Billions in Tax Dollars Are Spent on HHS As Trafficking Children Continues

The Left was angry that 1500 unaccompanied illegal children were lost during the Trump administration. Joe Biden has lost 85,000 and not a peep out of the Democrats.

HHS has failed to conduct basic oversight. It receives billions in tax dollars, and it has a duty to explain where the money went.

The congressional committee has testimony from one 51-year-old man who posed as a family unit with an infant he bought for $84.

Congress wants to talk about vetting sponsors for these children, but HHS doesn’t even show up for the hearings.

Some of these helpless children are sent to abandoned homes or addresses that don’t even exist. They were being trafficked. HHS knows they are being trafficked. They don’t care.

In one case, a 13-year-old was released to MS-13. A whistleblower took action to protect children sent to gangs. She was put under investigation and locked out of her office.