Starliner: They Sent Astronauts Up in a Dangerous Spacecraft

NASA finally released its report on the Starliner failure. The report is scathing and explains that there were serious propulsion and other problems, largely stemming from leadership failures.

There are ongoing service module and crew module thruster anomalies deep-rooted in cultural and organizational problems that include unprofessional conduct at Boeing and NASA.

Those problems led to them sending two astronauts up in a ship that was inadequately tested, inadequately qualified, and operationally deficient.

This has been reclassified as a Type A mishap, the highest severity level at NASA.

Watch the brief clip below. The problems are shocking. Read the report here.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman tore into Boeing and agency leadership.

“Starliner has design and engineering deficiencies that must be corrected, but the most troubling failure revealed by this investigation is not hardware,” Isaacman wrote in a letter to NASA employees, which he posted in full on X.

“It is decision-making and leadership that, if left unchecked, could create a culture incompatible with human spaceflight,” he added, echoing findings in the report’s “cultural and organizational” section.

Isaacman will not tolerate this. There will be no manned flights until the problems are rectified.