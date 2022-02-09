Status of Truckers Blocking the Ambassador Bridge

Truckers are blocking the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit, Michigan, and Windsor, Ontario. It is one of the busiest crossings in North America. They are calling for reinforcements. They say They need everyone to go there to “hold the line.” They want US truckers to help on the US side, according to the spokesperson in the first clip below.

Trudeau is upset, says they are trying to blockade the economy and democracy. Not to take a position on the bridge, but Trudeau has acted like a dictator, locked people down, and cost them their jobs over politics, not science. He’s more of a threat to the economy and democracy. The truckers are trying to save it.

The Plea:

UPDATE: The Ambassador Bridge that connects Ontario and Michigan was shut down by the Freedom Convoy, sparking massive delays. The bridge is a major port of entry between the US and Canada. pic.twitter.com/muntt4XZr6 — Election Wizard 🚛 (@ElectionWiz) February 8, 2022

The Ambassador Bridge, which sits between the U.S. and Canada, was backed up by trucks from the ongoing 'Freedom Truckers' protest on Monday. Truckers have said they will not leave until COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates are lifted. pic.twitter.com/o0AnoBLXbp — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 8, 2022

Update: Ambassador Bridge: police preparing a forceful action because the bridge is important economically for Canada and USA, need every 1 avail go there & reinforce it in order to hold the line! Also people from USA need to go there to support the Canadians. pic.twitter.com/oIqOOhttrI — EastCoastPatriot (@lawilliams1803) February 8, 2022

Reporting from Windsor, Ontario. This is is the backup on the Canadian side trying to cross the Ambassador Bridge into Detroit. The truckers’ protest has everything at a standstill. @globalnewsto @GlobalNational pic.twitter.com/ZETZjtHMl1 — 𝚂𝚎á𝚗 𝙾’𝚂𝚑𝚎𝚊 Global News (@ConsumerSOS) February 8, 2022

Related