Status of Truckers Blocking the Ambassador Bridge

Truckers are blocking the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit, Michigan, and Windsor, Ontario. It is one of the busiest crossings in North America. They are calling for reinforcements. They say They need everyone to go there to “hold the line.” They want US truckers to help on the US side, according to the spokesperson in the first clip below.

Trudeau is upset, says they are trying to blockade the economy and democracy. Not to take a position on the bridge, but Trudeau has acted like a dictator, locked people down, and cost them their jobs over politics, not science. He’s more of a threat to the economy and democracy. The truckers are trying to save it.

The Plea:


