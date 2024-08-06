#TamponTim Trends on X for Weirdo Tim Walz

By
M DOWLING
-
0
8

Tim Walz, our new Democrat vice presidential choice, was chosen because Democrats didn’t want the Jew, even after he apologized for having an Israel-themed Bar Mitzvah and renounced the IDF, who are Israel’s only hope of survival. Walz is a complete kook. He actually signed a bill requiring schools to put tampons in boy’s bathrooms, encouraging the insanity.

No matter what, people should buy their own tampons. Walz is a typical nanny state guy who doesn’t believe in being responsible for one’s self. Demand that a big government do it, ala Karl Marx.

Catturd now has “Tampon Tim” trending on X.

New ad trending with it:

Weirdo Tim did this too:


