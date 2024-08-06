TamponTim Trends on X for Weirdo Tim Walz

Tim Walz, our new Democrat vice presidential choice, was chosen because Democrats didn’t want the Jew, even after he apologized for having an Israel-themed Bar Mitzvah and renounced the IDF, who are Israel’s only hope of survival. Walz is a complete kook. He actually signed a bill requiring schools to put tampons in boy’s bathrooms, encouraging the insanity.

No matter what, people should buy their own tampons. Walz is a typical nanny state guy who doesn’t believe in being responsible for one’s self. Demand that a big government do it, ala Karl Marx.

Catturd now has “Tampon Tim” trending on X.

FLASHBACK: Governor Tim Walz signed a bill requiring schools to provide tampons in the boy's bathrooms.

New ad trending with it:

Man the Trump people move fast They just dropped a blistering ad that exposes Tim Walz for: -putting tampons in boys bathrooms -allowing minor children to have their genitals permanently mutilated -putting men in women’s sports This guy is FAR left

— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 6, 2024

Weirdo Tim did this too:

This is a killshot from @JDVance: "They make an interesting tag team because Tim Walz allowed rioters to burn down Minneapolis in the summer of 2020, and the few that got caught, Kamala Harris helped bail them out of jail."