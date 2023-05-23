Target’s Indoctrination of Babies & Kid’s Hits a Wall of Outrage

The Target corporation forced some southern stores to move LGBTQ Pride merchandise away from the front of their locations after customer “outrage.” They hope to avoid a “Bud Light situation.”

This year, items range from kids’ “tuck friendly” bathing suits for transgender people to mugs that say “gender fluid.”

The children’s items are alarming to everyday people because they amount to indoctrination.

A Target insider told Fox News Digital that many locations have relocated Pride sections. This took place primarily in rural areas. The purpose is to avoid the backlash Bud Light has received in recent weeks. Bud used a transgender influencer in a promotional campaign who is a fully-intact male.

A Target insider said there were “emergency” calls on Friday, and some managers and district senior directors were told to tamp down the Pride sections immediately.

“We were given 36 hours, told to take all of our Pride stuff, the entire section, and move it into a section that’s a third the size. From the front of the store to the back of the store, you can’t have anything on mannequins and no large signage,” the Target insider said.

“We call our customers ‘guests,’ there is outrage on their part. This year it is just exponentially more than any other year,” the Target insider continued. “I think given the current situation with Bud Light, the company is terrified of a Bud Light situation.”

The insider, who has worked at the retailer for almost two decades, said Target rarely makes such hasty decisions. They said Friday’s call began with roughly 10 minutes on “how to deal with team member safety” because of the amount of backlash the Pride merchandise has generated, noting that Target Asset Protect & Corporate Security teams were present on the call.

Indoctrination Clothing, Books, and Gear

Target is even targeting babies.

I used to shop at Target, but I draw the line with baby and child indoctrination.

Target released new LGBTQIA+ kids’ clothing and perverted books filled with drag queens and kids questioning their gender.

