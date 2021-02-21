Terrible! Biden’s press secretary won’t say Cuomo isn’t the gold standard









On ABC’s This Week, press secretary Jen Psaki was asked by Jonathan Karl whether the Biden administration is now willing to say that Gov. Andrew Cuomo is not the “gold standard for leadership” on the pandemic. Cuomo’s policies led to a large number of deaths in nursing homes and he covered it up. To this day, he refuses to apologize to the families of the victims of his policy.

Psaki is a disgrace.

Joe Biden described Cuomo as the “gold standard for leadership.”

Psaki smirked and stared as Karl asked the question.

Karl was subservient in his approach in sharp contrast to the brutal treatment he gave Donald Trump and his press secretaries.

Psaki told Karl at the end that she’s not here to give “labels.” She wants to limit press speech.

“I’m not here to give new labels or names from the president. I’m here to communicate with you about what our focuses are and what his objectives are as president.”

The Q & A:

