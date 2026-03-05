The American Influencers

Nazi Nick Fuentes is telling Republicans not to vote for Republicans to protest the war. That will ensure the USA becomes a communist nation. Now, if the war becomes a prolonged war, it will turn off too many voters. However, it won’t. Iran can signal whatever it wants, but once the objectives are met, Trump will leave, and they will be neutered. Boots on the ground would be a disaster. We must not do that. Iranians aren’t armed and can’t change their regime. We have to stop destroying the navy and ballistics, which are the goals.

Alex Jones said it is good to let President Trump know we are upset about the war. He wants the brakes put on it. However, Conservatives are taking over the party but are not supportive of telling Republicans to vote Democrat. Jones feels Trump has done a lot of good, and Democrats are so much worse that we should not throw the baby out with the bathwater.

Our enemies know President Trump is not playing around. As Jones said, “It’s good,” but it is also bad in that many people use it negatively.

Trump said we will fight this war forever if we have to. I think he’s just keeping the enemy guessing. Jones wants Trump to succeed and doesn’t see this war as the right way. He doesn’t see it as America First. Trump feels it is in the long run; he takes a long-range view.

Tucker Puts a Target on Chabad’s Back

Being opposed to Israel doesn’t mean it’s appropriate to put targets on people’s backs.

Clerics throughout the world are issuing fatwas on Israelis, Jews, and Americans. We don’t need our own people adding to it. Tucker keeps attacking people on America’s side n these dangerous times.

For example, Tucker put a target on the back of Hasidic Jews. He claims Chabad is behind the Iran war. Jewish people are trying to explain that Chabad is not militant and they never have anything to do with war.

Tucker really needs to investigate better and stay away from Nick Fuentes and Candace Owens. He is not being fair.

Joel Mowbray writes:

Tucker’s “logic” for his outrageous allegations is that Chabad wants to bring about the building of the Third Temple, known in Hebrew as the Beit HaMikdash.

But… how does Chabad actually bring about the building of the Beit HaMikdash?

Through acts of kindness. Truly by doing good deeds in order to “merit” God rebuilding the Jewish holy site.

In fact, Jews have been praying for the rebuilding of the Beit Hamikdash—every single day—since shortly after the destruction of the Second Temple almost two thousand years ago.

It is literally part of Jews’ daily prayers.

Tucker is wrong here:

Most Orthodox rabbinic authorities hold that:

The Third Temple will be rebuilt in the Messianic era.

The rebuilding is connected to the arrival of the Messiah, who will lead the Jewish people spiritually and politically.

Candace Owens keeps making up stuff.

Megyn Kelly believes we are in a war for Israel. However, if Iran is defanged, the world will be safer. Let’s see how it goes.

On the other hand, I hope President Trump doesn’t listen to these guys.

Mike Pence is back.

Here is a little more. Rob Finnerty challenged him. Maybe Mike Pence violated FARA.

