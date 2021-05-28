The Durham probe to nowhere and nothing cost $1.5 million so far



















The Biden administration Justice Department released a report on the spending in the Durham investigation. Remember him? He’s the guy investigating the origins of the fake Russia conspiracy — the coup.

Durham’s investigation spent about $1.5 million from Oct. 19 to March 31, according to a five-page Justice Department expenditure report released Thursday, Bloomberg News reported.

Durham, who resigned as a federal prosecutor in February, is still investigating the predicate for the Obama Justice Department opening an investigation into the opposing political party’s presidential nominee in the summer of 2016.

“Where’s Durham — what ever happened to the Durham Report?” Trump wrote on his Save America Desk website last Saturday.

On the same day Trey Gowdy rebuked the lack of apparent progress of the Durham investigation on his podcast.

No one knows what is going on.

“The reality is no one knows,” Gowdy said on his podcast, the Washington Examiner reported. “I mean I — there are people that were really, really high up in government. Like really high up in government in the last administration that I talked to in the last week, and they don’t have a clue.”

“I certainly don’t – as just a regular old, washed-up former country prosecutor in South Carolina – I don’t know,” Gowdy added.

He scolded his fellow Republicans who overpromised. He said it makes them look less credible.

Actually, Durham, Barr, and the entire DoJ look incredibly uncredible.

Gowdy speculated on why we have heard nothing.

“Part of me thinks that prosecutors who don’t have enough to allege a crime need to keep their mouths shut,” Gowdy said. “And part of me thinks that this is more than just a criminal investigation.

“It’s a counterintelligence investigation. It’s an investigation into whether procedures and powers that we give the government, whether folks were good stewards of those powers, and you could make an argument that we should know that.

“We should know whether or not someone abused their authority or their power in a non-criminal way. And I guess we should know if they did so in a criminal way, but for some reason, the case is not prosecutable, I guess. But I am not convinced that we should know everyone who is investigated but never charged because that’s just not the way the system works.”

Former Attorney General William Barr said in December that the Durham investigation “narrowed considerably” and was “focused on the activities of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation within the FBI.”

If they wanted to find someone culpable or get to the truth, they would have done it by now. Durham has a nice little gig for himself, double-dipping and doing nothing.

