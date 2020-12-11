The Good Catholic! Nancy Pelosi wants everyone to pay for everyones’ abortions

Speaker Pelosi was asked about the Hyde Amendment after her weekly presser on Thursday. The Hyde Amendment bans federal funding of most abortions.

Democrats hate it and want everyone to pay for abortions, including, perhaps especially, Americans who are morally opposed to the practice or opposed to late-term abortions, and consider it murder. Late-term and partial-birth abortions are particularly concerning.

Pelosi characterized the Hyde Amendment as an “unfairness for women.”

A reporter asked Good Catholic Nancy whether she intended to bring up a vote in the full House on repealing the Hyde Amendment.

“I myself have been an opponent of the Hyde Amendment long before I came to Congress,” she said. “So, I would be receptive to that happening. Yes.”

“The American people know that we have to have fairness in what we do,” Pelosi said. “And this is not an issue of the Hyde Amendment, it is an issue as to the impact that it has in terms of unfairness to women in our country.

“So, this will be an interesting debate, again, respectful of all views, but nonetheless, again, way before I was in Congress–as soon as the Hyde Amendment was there–I was thinking: How can we get rid of that?” she said.

Devoted Catholic Joe Biden also wants to get rid of the Hyde Amendment.

The Hyde Amendment affects international organizations like the United Nations Population Fund, which receives funds through the annual Foreign Operations appropriations measure. Democrats want us to give funds to foreign countries to abort their babies. It also affects Medicaid.

Democrats want the Federal government — Federal taxpayers — to pay for everything imaginable, including foreigners abortions.

Watch: