The Lowest Rated Melania Is #2 in the Box Office

Amazon MGM Studios’ ‘Melania,’ directed by Brett Ratner, opened on January 30, 2026, across 1,778 theaters and grossed $7.16 million in its debut weekend—the best for a non-concert documentary in a decade. By Thursday, totals hit $9.35 million, with full houses reported in some spots and fans praising glimpses of her style and compassion during the 20 days before Donald Trump’s second inauguration. Critics slammed it with a 5% Rotten Tomatoes score and 1.3/10 on IMDb, while Trump hyped it as the top doc in 19 years; controversy hit when Amazon pulled screenings from an Oregon theater over its obnoxious marquee.

The left has gone on to the ratings sites to trash Melania, making it the lowest rated. Actually, it’s making more money than films of its kind.

I wasn’t going to see it, but my sister-in-law wanted to go. I was surprised that I enjoyed it. My husband came along and actually liked it. He said he wondered what it was like behind the scenes.

Honestly, watching Melania is a pleasure. She is a picture of grace, beauty, and elegance. I’m not exaggerating. It could have been a little shorter, but when it was over, I don’t know what could have been cut.