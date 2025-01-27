The Simple Brilliance of Javier Milei: Deep Chainsaw

Javier Milei’s Libertarian government had two approaches to straightening out their bloated government and deal with hyperinflation. They came up with 30% cuts in big government. Then, they came up with Chainsaw 2.0, dubbed Deep Chainsaw.

Deep Chainsaw involves a simple question: What should a Libertarian government do or not do? If it is something the private sector can do, then we shouldn’t do it.

Examples included housing, which reminds us New Yorkers of Gov. Hochul’s move to build 800,000 units in high-rises in quaint towns with single-family homes on Long Island. They aren’t built for long-suffering impoverished black people in New York City. They are for illegal aliens and to ruin single-family home communities.

The Argentinian administration is going through the whole government and asking employees what they do. If it is on the list of things a Libertarian government should not do, they shut down the area. Then, they move on.

What do you think?

This is awesome

pic.twitter.com/T7D007H1fB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email