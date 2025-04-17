The US Can’t Literally Manipulate Space & Time

The Science and Technology Policy Director Dr. Michael Kratsios, attending the “Endless Frontiers” retreat, said U.S. technology can “manipulate time and space.” People are taking it literally, but it doesn’t seem so.

The context indicates that he meant it figuratively.

He was suggesting that Internet communication can shorten distances between different sides of the planet, thus metaphorically manipulating space and time. He was not disclosing secrets.

The retreat “focused on rebuilding the foundations of American strength at a time of geopolitical and technological upheaval.”

“Our technologies permit us to manipulate time and space. They leave distance annihilated, cause things to grow, and improve productivity,” Kratsios said during prepared remarks published on the official White House website.

It’s the wording of a visionary with an agenda referencing the Internet.

In the speech, he emphasized the importance of American leadership in emerging technologies and criticized regulatory burdens that, in his view, had hindered progress. “We have weighed down our builders and innovators,” he said. “But we are capable of so much more.”

He was discussing the agenda of reducing bureaucracy, increasing spending on research and development, and helping American companies to lead globally.

NEW: White House Office of Science & Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios says the U.S. has technology that can “manipulate time and space” “Our technologies permit us to manipulate time and space. They leave distance annihilated.” pic.twitter.com/zNgmE2sCiB — UAP James (@UAPJames) April 16, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email