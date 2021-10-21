“This is just sick. And heartbreaking…”Dr. Malone on WH Plans to Vax Kids Fast

















The White House released its plans today to rapidly vaccinate 28 million kids aged 5-11 against Covid using smaller needles.

Children could be fully vaccinated with a double Pfizer shot before Christmas.

It’s only a matter of time before Biden mandates it indirectly by bullying school administrators and others.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide whether to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot in younger kids in the next few weeks. Since it has been politicized, we know they will.

Children rarely get severely ill and make up less than 0.1% of all Covid deaths in the U.S. They also don’t spread COVID in any significant numbers.

This is a drug that has only been around for one year and we don’t know what the long-term consequences will be. The vaccine does NOT stop the spread of the illness.

The vaccine will be available at pediatricians, local pharmacies, and possibly even at schools, according to the White House, which expects FDA authorization of the Pfizer shot for children – the least likely to fall seriously ill or die from the virus, in a matter of weeks, according to the Associated Press.

Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the benefits of giving shots to kids, after lengthy studies meant to ensure the safety of the vaccines.

Within hours of formal approval, expected after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory meeting scheduled for Nov. 2-3, doses will begin shipping to providers across the country, along with smaller needles necessary for injecting young kids, and within days will be ready to go into the arms of kids on a wide scale. ~ Associated Press

As if that isn’t enough, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky will still advise children to wear masks.

This is just sick. And heartbreaking, both literally and figuratively. This must stop. “White House Details Plan To “Quickly” Vaccinate 28M Children Age 5-11″https://t.co/ORddPEduLq — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) October 20, 2021

