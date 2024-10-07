Tim Walz Thought He Was Going to Spin His Debate Lies on Fox

Tim Walz went on Fox News to lie nonstop. This is who half the country wants to vote for, thanks to the corrupt media spinning mis- and disinformation.

He lied and said Donald Trump would sign a national abortion ban, even though DJT has never said that and has strongly rejected the idea. Walz lied about the Minneapolis abortion law he signed that goes further than Roe v. Wade. With his abortion law, the doctor and mother can let a born-alive aborted baby die without life-saving care.

Walz again lied about Amber Thurman, claiming Georgia killed her when she died from an abortion pill and poor care in the hospital.

These are the same debunked tales he rattled off during the debate. He speaks fast and tries to filibuster the host so he can lie freely and without interruption.

Shannon Bream didn’t let the self-described “knucklehead” get away with the lies.

Tim Walz cracks under the most basic pushback to his radical abortion extremism — and gets called out for his disgusting lies: “To be clear, the Minnesota law is FAR beyond Roe v. Wade.” pic.twitter.com/o88IXhyOxU — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 6, 2024