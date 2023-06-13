Topless Crossdressers at the White House Pride Event

By
M Dowling
-
1
19

Topless crossdressers acted badly at the administration’s LGBTQIA2SSAA+ Pride event. It was an obscene desecration of the People’s House. Can we stop pretending this is all normal.

The administration had the ridiculous Pride flag hanging from the center on the portico, flanked by the US flags at the same height. That is a disgrace. Remember when Americans were horrified by descecration of the flag?

Now you can burn the US flag because it’s a person’s free speech right, but it’s a hate crime to burn a flag representing non-existent genders and sexual demonstrations.

The administration is deliberately stirring up chaos, discord, and hate. They want traditional Americans to lose it.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
3 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter Prange
Peter Prange
15 seconds ago

Tying to make the sick/anormal into the norm.
Great accomplishment, Mr. President.
You have earned your place in history.
We proudly salute you. ﻿﻿
Can things get any crazier? With Biden/Harris is is almost guaranteed.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz