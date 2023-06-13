Topless Crossdressers at the White House Pride Event

Topless crossdressers acted badly at the administration’s LGBTQIA2SSAA+ Pride event. It was an obscene desecration of the People’s House. Can we stop pretending this is all normal.

The administration had the ridiculous Pride flag hanging from the center on the portico, flanked by the US flags at the same height. That is a disgrace. Remember when Americans were horrified by descecration of the flag?

Now you can burn the US flag because it’s a person’s free speech right, but it’s a hate crime to burn a flag representing non-existent genders and sexual demonstrations.

The administration is deliberately stirring up chaos, discord, and hate. They want traditional Americans to lose it.

Biden’s gay pride event at the White House had topless cross dressers! 🤯🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/YkZ2SIesgK — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) June 12, 2023

