“Treason Against the Public” at Very Top Levels of UK Government

Jim Ferguson interviewed a UK MP who said he has evidence of crimes by leaders of the UK and world governments that are “tantamount to treason against the public.”

UK host Jim Ferguson interviewed Andrew Bridgen, a member of Parliament who was thrown out of the conservative party last year for expressing concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine. He is now an Independent and has a massive following. He’s also a climate skeptic.

Mr. Bridgen said that evidence will be presented that criminal activity of the most egregious kind has been committed by the very top of Government in the UK.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may face a criminal investigation and potential criminal charges.

British MP Andrew Bridgen has written to Mark Rowley, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, and the most senior of police officers to have a three-hour meeting where experts and whistleblowers will lay out the evidence where potential criminal activity has been conducted by the very top of Government and the civil service in the UK Parliament has been deliberately misled over the vaccine contracts.

This matter may be taken to Parliamentary standards in addition to presenting evidence to the Police and the Security services.

“Heads of governments around the world and others below them have engaged in what is tantamount to treason against the public.” He believes the Office of National Statistics (ONS) figures on Excess Deaths are being covered up.

“There is a huge coverup going on.” In August 2019, a member of the security services stated that there was a pandemic coming and not to take any of the vaccines.

Bill Gates and Rishi Sunak invested heavily in Pharma companies like Pfizer and Moderna before the pandemic.

Did they have insider knowledge about what was being planned in a coming pandemic?” Seventy-five percent of congressmen and women in the United States have investments in Big Pharma.

A Pfizer executive stated that a senator could be bought for $10,000. The journalists are complicit in the cover-up.

Main Stream Media are bought and paid for. A court case has been launched against the former health secretary Matt Hancock for defamation against Andrew Bridgen, which will take place in the Royal Court of Justice.

