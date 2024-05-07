Trump Attorneys Call for a Mistrial After Stormy Testimony – Update

Update: Judge Merchan denied a request for a mistrial. He said it wasn’t warranted and that he did all he could to control the client. “I agree that it would have been better if some of these things had been left unsaid.”

That was big of him, really.

Trump’s attorney said the prosecution is trying to inflame the jury with Daniel’s testimony with evidence he says does not matter. He added that it is prejudicial testimony. Also, there is evidence Daniels has been trying to sell her story. Daniel’s story is now about consent and danger, which it was not in the past. He said that kind of testimony is impossible to come back from.

Attorney Blanche said there is no way to come back from this testimony, and it “is unfair.” The prosecution said they were briefed before she testified.

Trump posted on TruthSocial: “THE PROSECUTION WHICH HAS NO CASE HAS GONE TOO FAR. MISTRIAL.”

Original Story

Former President Trump’s defense attorneys moved for a mistrial after the testimony by prostitute and porn actress Stormy Daniels.

The testimony, which was extensive and detailed from almost 18 years ago, is prejudicial and unaffected by the elements of the alleged crime.

She tried to make herself into a victim while on the stand.

Prosecutors are trying to make Donald Trump look unsavory because they can’t prove this case. They want to win the case based on emotion. It’s known as juror interference.

Stormy isn’t the prostitute with a heart of gold. She’s a known liar and an extortionist. When she’s not selling her body for sex on film and with random men.

Stormy Daniels signed two letters stating the affair never happened and denying “hush money” January 10, 2018

January 30, 2018 The judge made Trump take these down from Social Media … YOU KNOW WHAT TO DO!!! pic.twitter.com/Ob18o0Kloo — Sheri™ (@FFT1776) May 7, 2024

Michael Cohen paid Stormy in exchange for a non-disclosure agreement. It’s done all the time. However, this isn’t a hush money case. It’s a case about Trump okaying the expense as a legal expense, which is also not illegal. In fact, the crime is federal and past the statute of limitations. The Feds chose not to prosecute it.

Former President Trump won’t get a mistrial even though he should because Merchan is a corrupt Democrat.

