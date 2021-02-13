Trump attorney’s family business, law firm are under siege by Dems









Donald Trump’s impeachment attorney Michael van der Veen spoke with Fox News after the acquittal of Donald Trump this afternoon.

At one point, FOX News host Griff Jenkins asked him about the reports that his home was attacked.

Attorney Van Der Veen responded: “Um… my, uh… my home was attacked. I’d rather not go into that. To answer your question, my entire family, my business, my law firm are under siege right now. I don’t really want to go into that.”

This is Stalinism. Everyone is entitled to an attorney and a good defense. this is what DJT was fighting against.

The Chester County home of Michael van der Veen, one of Donald Trump’s defense attorneys, has been vandalized with the word “traitor” spray-painted at the edge of his driveway. https://t.co/xJczZZzN7C — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) February 13, 2021

