Trump Beats Biden in Polling, But Far-Left RFK Helps Biden

According to new polling from Harvard/Harris, Joe Biden is headed into 2024 with under 50 percent overall and on most key issues, including the economy, crime, and the border. Fifty percent is the break point.

Biden is underwater on the economy, terrorism, immigration, and the border

Polls are often used to manipulate opinion, not measure it, but these polls are interesting. It’s still too early, but it’s generally a good sign.

According to the overall approval rating, Biden’s at 43 percent. With the Left’s usual election interference, perhaps that will be enough for Biden to win, despite his obvious mental problems.

Fifty-seven percent of the country disapprove of Biden’s performance.

Those numbers were reversed in 2021.

By comparison, Sixty-one percent of Americans see themselves as better off under Donald Trump, and only 39% see themselves as worse off.

Harvard/Harris Poll: Are/Were you better or worse off personally during the presidency of…? Joe Biden

Better off — 45%

Worse off — 55%

Donald Trump

Better off — 61%

Worse off — 39%

Interestingly, when asked who would be their second choice in the Republican Primary, Ron DeSantis is far ahead of the ‘soaring’ screechy Nikki Haley. DeSantis is at 31% as a second choice, and Haley is at 20%.

Real clear polling has Trump winning by only 2 points, within the margin.

He’s up in key states and tied in Wisconsin, where Democrats are about to redistrict Republicans out of the running.

With Bobby Kennedy in the race, Joe Biden allegedly does much better, indicating that far-left Kennedy is pulling votes from Donald Trump.

Still, who trusts these polls?

