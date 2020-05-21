Amy Klobuchar will undergo vetting to become senile Joe’s running mate. She’s allegedly moderate but she isn’t.

Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota, could bring the swing state home to Biden. She has been asked by Joe Biden to undergo a formal vetting to be considered as his vice-presidential running mate, one of several potential contenders now being scrutinized.

The request for information from potential running mates like Klobuchar “is underway,” a senior Biden campaign aide tells CBS News. If a potential contender consents, she should be poised to undergo a rigorous multi-week review of her public and private life and work by a hand-picked group of Biden confidantes, who will review tax returns, public speeches, voting records, past personal relationships and potentially scandalous details from her past.

Several are expected to consent to a vetting.

Potential candidate Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Democrat of New Hampshire, is a ‘no.’ She is running for reelection this year and declined Biden’s invitation to be considered, according to a person familiar with her decision. But Senator Maggie Hassan, the other New Hampshire senator, has agreed to be vetted, according to local news reports.

Michigan Governor Whitmer is also undergoing screening for the vice presidency.

If Klobuchar gets into office, she will make sure English is not our official language.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar has reversed her position on English being the official language of the U.S.

The Minnesota Democrat and Democratic presidential hopeful announced that she now holds a “strong position against” the English-language amendment which she voted in favor of back in 2007.

“I think that when you look at a state like this state, and a country like ours that is so diverse, you don’t want to have that provision in law because then it would be very difficult to have, say, government documents and other things translated into other languages,” she said at a campaign event in Las Vegas on Friday, according to The Associated Press.

When she was running for President, she couldn’t even tell anyone the name of the President of Mexico.

Steyer and Klobuchar did not know the name of the president of Mexico, in interviews w/ @TelemundoNews

“I forget,” says Steyer.

"Can you tell me his name?"

Klobuchar: “No."

Pete knew. pic.twitter.com/gUBqyxLfUW — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) February 14, 2020