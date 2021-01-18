US DoD is afraid of an insider revolt

U.S. defense officials say they are worried about an insider attack or other threat from service members involved in securing President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, prompting the FBI to vet all of the 25,000 National Guard troops coming into Washington for the event.

It’s unclear if they have any evidence.

That lends credence to Legal Insurrection’s premise that officials are worried about a military mutiny.

Whether it’s an overreaction, we can’t say.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told The Associated Press on Sunday that officials are conscious of the potential threat, and he warned commanders to be on the lookout for any problems within their ranks as the inauguration approaches.

No military leaders have seen evidence of any threats.

”We’re continually going through the process, and taking second, third looks at every one of the individuals assigned to this operation,” McCarthy said in an interview after he and other military leaders went through an exhaustive, three-hour security drill in preparation for Wednesday’s inauguration. He said Guard members are also getting training on how to identify potential insider threats.

They’ve been vetting the troops for three weeks.

With regard to the January 6th riots, the military is now concerned there are more radicals. “The question is, is that all of them? Are there others?” said McCarthy. “We need to be conscious of it and we need to put all of the mechanisms in place to thoroughly vet these men and women who would support any operations like this.”

Related