US Running Low on Weapons, Slows Resupplying Some Troops

According to the AP, the Pentagon is warning Congress that it is running low on money to replace weapons the US has sent to Ukraine and has already been forced to slow down resupplying some troops.

A letter obtained by the AP urges Congress to replenish funding for Ukraine. This follows a temporary delay in money for Ukraine due to the short-term funding bill.

The Pentagon controller Michael McCord told Congress there is $1.7 billion left of the $25.9 billion Congress provided to replenish US military stocks that have been flowing to Ukraine.

The US has about $5.4 billion left to provide weapons and equipment from its stockpiles. McCord said, “We have already been forced to slow down the replenishment of our own forces to hedge against an uncertain funding future. Failure to replenish our military services on a timely basis could harm our military readiness.”

He added that without additional funding now, the US will have to delay or curtail air defense systems, ammunition, drones, and demolition and breaching equipment that are critical and urgent now as Russia prepares to conduct a winter offensive.

Clearly, the United States does not have any money. We are borrowing nearly half of the money we spend from China or we print it. Why are we doing this? Partly to find Ukraine. We buy their farmer’s seeds. We pay their pensions. We pay their bureaucrats, and we keep the whole country going while we spend money we don’t have, while a large portion of the world is de-dollarizing. In fact, Janet Yellen just warned that the dollar will lose value.

