US Supreme Court Rejects Appeal of Vaccine Mandate

According to Bloomberg, the US Supreme Court rejected the legal challenge to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate today. The Court determined that there was insufficient reason to take up the lawsuit. They ignored the principle of the right to bodily autonomy and informed consent.

The vaccine was experimental, and it wasn’t possible to give informed consent.

Three nurses from New Jersey petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn the state-mandated COVID-19 vaccine requirement. The US Third Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the challenge, and the high court rejected hearing an appeal of the case.

In the Supreme Court’s list of orders released on Nov. 13, the court rejected an appeal in the case, Katie Sczesny, et al. v. Murphy, Gov. of New Jersey, et al. The justices did not offer any justification for the case’s dismissal.

The lawsuit was filed against the governor’s office by the nurses Mariette Vitti, Debra Hagen, Jamie Rumfield, and Katie Sczesny.

The nurses petitioned the high court for an appeal on the grounds that the vaccination requirement violated their Fourth Amendment rights, which they claimed to include the freedom from medical procedure refusal and the right to privacy. They also claimed that the rule violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

The plaintiffs alleged that while the order permitted religious or medical exemptions, the state “mass-denied religious exemptions in state institutions, stating that accommodating people with religious exemptions would place a ‘undue burden’ on the state because employees with religious objections to the COVID-19 injections pose a ‘threat’ to public safety.”

Additionally, they contended that the booster mandate “contravenes the doctrine of unconstitutional conditions,” which forbids the government from requiring the renunciation of a constitutional right in exchange for a privilege.

Related