Vancouver Kicks Off Plans to Nix English Names: First Up, stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge in hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓

Far-left Vancouver is digging deeper into woke. To appease Native American tribes, the Pattullo Bridge, which has been rebuilt, will be renamed. The naming honor for Premier Pattullo, who led during the Great Depression, is being canceled. The wokesters plan to do this to the infrastructure everywhere in Vancouver!

The Pattullo Bridge is set to be given a First Nations name. The new bridge replacing the historic Pattullo Bridge will be renamed in the hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ language.

That’s right, hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓.

The Pattullo Bridge will be called the stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge, which has been named by the Kwantlen First Nation and Musqueam Indian Band.

The current bridge had been named for Thomas Dufferin Pattullo, B.C.’s premier during the Great Depression and early Second World War.

They are going to change English names all over the province. Primitive tribal peoples living in wigwams didn’t make Canada what it is today.