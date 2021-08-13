Washington Post wants FB to ban factual statements about COV and immigrants

















The Washington Post is displeased with Republicans saying illegal aliens pouring across the with COV present a threat. WaPo says the claim has been rejected by doctors and fact-checkers. The fact-checkers distract with their alleged facts that are irrelevant to the true statement that illegal aliens with COV are pouring in posing a health threat.

One of their complaints is an ad by Rep. John Barrasso:

“The CDC & Joe Biden are telling Americans to MASK UP but are letting THOUSANDS of COVID-19 positive illegal immigrants into our country!” warns an ad from Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), chairman of the Senate Republican Conference and a physician.

How is that not true?

Another example of alleged false comments by Republicans:

An ad from Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) asserts that “thousands of unvaccinated illegal immigrants” enjoy more leniency than “American citizens” when it comes to health protocols.

That’s true too.

So is another statement from Cramer that WaPo doesn’t like:

“Open borders for immigrants with no demands for proof of vaccinations while proposing mandates on American citizens is gross hypocrisy,” he wrote in an email response to questions about his ad.

Why can’t he say that? It’s accurate.

They complain that an ad from Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) warns bluntly:

“If Joe Biden really wanted to get COVID-19 under control in our country, he would address the crisis at our southern border. Letting unvaccinated ILLEGAL immigrants come into our country is a threat to American citizens.”

Again, true.

Rep. August Pfluger (R-Tex.) alleges:

“Hundreds of thousands of migrants are pouring into Texas and thousands of them have tested positive for covid-19.”

That’s true too.

WaPo strongly objects to them linking to a fundraising page, which all Democrats do as well.

The newspaper arm of the Democrat Party wants Facebook to ban those factual statements as hate speech. In the past, Facebook had done so because they claim it was done “on the basis of their national origin or immigration status.”

WaPo wants Republicans to be banned from posting paid ads:

To fulfill its promise to clean up its platform, Ahmed said, Facebook should become more proactive in vetting paid posts, rather than “their default being to take every advertisement that someone wants to buy.”

“It’s a commercial consideration,” he added. “There is a tension between their promise not to be a vector for disinformation and their desire to maximize profits.

Republicans are not attacking a group of people. They’re attacking Biden policies. The situation is bad for illegal aliens as well as Americans.

