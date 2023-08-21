Watergate Prosecutor: Trump Will Be Booked in a “Filthy, Dangerous, Scary Place”

The far-left Democrats continually reveal who and what they are. Yet, people still vote for them. The Soviet Democrats have leveled 91 charges against Donald Trump, some newly created, some made into felonies when they are misdemeanors, and ignore Joe Biden’s potentially very serious crimes. Democrats are gleeful that DJT has to go to a filthy, dangerous jail in Georgia to be booked.

Host Alicia Menendez asked guest Jill Wine-Banks how the process of Trump in the Fulton County jail in Georgia will differ from the previous indictments he has faced.

Jill Wine-Banks was a prosecutor in Watergate. She still hates Republicans.

When asked how the Georgia booking will be different from the others Donald Trump faced, Three-Name Banks said, “It’s going to be very different because they have said that they are going to do mug shots and fingerprints. And he will be turning himself in at the Fulton County Jail, not in a federal building, not in a clean, nice environment.”

She added,”It is, from what we hear from the press, a really dirty, dangerous, scary place.”

“So it’s going to be a very different picture. And I think the picture of him there, I think his experience of being in a real jail. I can tell you that some of the Watergate defendants, when they were put in the D.C. jail, really freaked out. And we had to move them to an Army base where they could be housed without being in fear at all times so that they could cooperate and testify,” Three-Names concluded.

Watch:

We need an exorcist.

John Dean told Jim Acosta that the jail he is surrendering in is a “hellhole,” and when defendants “get a whiff of the place,” they’ll want to make deals. He said Trump won’t, but he’ll have Secret Service with him to protect him.

John Dean is the Watergate rat who betrrayed Richard Nixon.

Watch:

Related