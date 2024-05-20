We Finally Have a Crime in the Trump Manhattan Trial!

We finally have a crime in the Donald Trump Manhattan trial, but it’s not a crime Donald Trump committed. It’s Michael Cohen, who has immunity in exchange for his testimony. He admitted to embezzling $30,000 from Mr. Trump and lying to CFO Allen Weisselberg about it.

CNN notes that they caught Cohen in another lie, and there is no direct link from Mr. Trump to the Stormy payment.

Conflicted Judge Juan Merchan is trying to save Michael Cohen. He will not allow an email from Cohen’s former attorney who can detail his lies and the fact that he said Donald Trump never knew or approved his payment to Stormy Daniels. He also won’t allow a document showing where Mr. Trump was when Cohen called Stormy.

Merchan is practically on the prosecution’s team.


