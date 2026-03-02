Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
When Barack Obama Told Americans We Are a Muslim Nation

When Barack Obama Told Americans We Are a Muslim Nation

Former President Barack Obama furthered radical Islam in the United States. It was Barack Obama who ended investigations of Hezbollah crime syndicates in the US despite the ATF warning of the dangers. When the Holy Land Foundation was caught raising funds for terror, he ended the probe. It was Obama and his acolytes who forbade probes into and surveillance of radical mosques.

The former president legitimized the Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR, and other radical organizations.

He promoted the idea that Islam was peace and peace alone.

Obama ended the FBI and CIA training in radical Islam. He canceled the counterterrorism training and replaced it with the Muslim Brotherhood representatives to train the FBI about Islamophobia, which is still happening today.

