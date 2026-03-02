When Barack Obama Told Americans We Are a Muslim Nation

Former President Barack Obama furthered radical Islam in the United States. It was Barack Obama who ended investigations of Hezbollah crime syndicates in the US despite the ATF warning of the dangers. When the Holy Land Foundation was caught raising funds for terror, he ended the probe. It was Obama and his acolytes who forbade probes into and surveillance of radical mosques.

The former president legitimized the Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR, and other radical organizations.

Barack Hussein Obama: “Islam is part of America. We are no longer a Christian nation.” He took the Muslim Brotherhood’s presence in America to the next level. pic.twitter.com/6QIWAkAwqW — Yossi BenYakar (@YossiBenYakar) March 2, 2026

He promoted the idea that Islam was peace and peace alone.

Seems this may be where the Islamic takeover of America began, Barack Obama “You’re absolutely right that John McCain has not talked about my Muslim faith —I’m a Muslim” Barack Obama talks about Islam and “the prophet Muhammad” I don’t remember seeing many Muslims before Obama pic.twitter.com/3zOXAAqP9I — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 16, 2025

Obama ended the FBI and CIA training in radical Islam. He canceled the counterterrorism training and replaced it with the Muslim Brotherhood representatives to train the FBI about Islamophobia, which is still happening today.