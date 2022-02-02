Whoopi Goldberg Is Suspended from The View

Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from ABC’s “The View” Tuesday evening after she claimed the Holocaust was “not about race.”

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for her wrong and hurtful comments,” ABC News President Kim Godwin tweeted.

“While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.”

Goldberg, 66, claimed Nazis and Jews were both white on Monday’s program, and repeated the statement on “Late Night With Steven Colbert that evening.”

“As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected,” she wrote.

Insiders want her fired.

Does anyone really believe Whoopi is racist? She just doesn’t know anything. That’s her. The outrage is misplaced. It was ignorance. It’s obvious she didn’t know and now she does. The apology should have been enough.

I can’t stand any of the harpies on the show but what’s fair is fair. She is probably the nicest one on the show.

