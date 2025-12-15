Why You Should Marry Republican Men

A damsel in distress fended off a knife-wielding attacker while her male companion hid behind a wall.

Two young backpackers chatted at the entrance of a bank or something like it in Colombia when a thug with a weapon was caught on security camera footage.

The thief tried to slash the woman’s backpack off her body, but she clawed and shoved at him as her fast-of-foot companion fled outside and ducked behind a wall, watching from a distance.

The companion never came to her aid, even after four Good Samaritans ran to help her and one beat the thug to the ground with his motorcycle helmet.

He finally came out from behind the wall to comfort her after the danger passed.

Newsflash obtained this video.

