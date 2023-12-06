WaPo Pushes 15-Minute Cities- Out of Cars- Into Climate Lockdowns

CIA mouthpiece, The Washington Post, is promoting 15-Minute cities in the suburbs, which is what the UN and World Economic Forum have promoted for some time.

It begins with this cheery message:

Cities are in a hurry. Many are declaring themselves 15-minute metros, promising access to housing, shopping, schools, and jobs within a 15-minute-or-so walk, bike or transit ride. And who wouldn’t want to live nearly next door to life’s pleasures and necessities?

He then listed a handful of globalist cities as examples. The author claims people falsely claim it will “imprison people,” and it reduces our dependence on cars, and gives us free time.

He was putting lipstick on the pig.

The UN, WEF, all the globalist organizations want high-density housing and a phasing out of single family dwellings with yards. That’s why they attack zoning laws. The UN wants to destroy capitalism and private ownership of property. They’ve been clear about that.

The Left has a dystopian carless plan for the masses to live in compact cities. They’ll pretend people are overreacting or conspiratorial, but this is happening.

’15-minute cities’ are a ruse to separate us from our cars and into climate lockdowns. Read WaPo climate propagandist @MJCoren‘s Orwellian description: “But amid smoldering housing and climate crises, the 15-minute-city concept offers a way out of both, reducing our dependence… pic.twitter.com/oI8PDo4wog — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) November 28, 2023

THE 15-MINUTE CITY

2/3

The first 15 min cities test pilot projects have already begun in Rome and Bologna, Italy as well as in Vienna, Austria‼️ “Make no mistake: it’s not about your convenience. And it’s not about saving the planet, either… They will be able to impose a climate lockdown‼️ pic.twitter.com/OowhEoWoms — Sophia Dahl (@sophiadahl1) December 6, 2023

