Woke Hallmark CEO Wonya Lucas Steps Down After Losing Stars and Audience

Hallmark Media president and CEO Wonya Lucas will depart the company at the end of the year. She will continue on the Hallmark Media board of directors.

Lucas became president and CEO of Hallmark Media in 2020 when the media group was still known as Crown Media Family Networks, reports Variety.

Lucas’ arrival followed a promise from the former CEO for Hallmark Channel to work with GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) to create a more inclusive environment and promote more diverse storylines.

During her tenure, the channel not only introduced several LGBTQ+ supporting characters but also premiered its first feature film centered on a same-sex relationship.

SHE LOST THE STARS

But while Lucas, the niece of late baseball legend Hank Aaron oversaw a move to more diverse and “inclusive” programming, she also oversaw the abrupt exits of a number of the network’s biggest stars, reports Daily Wire.

“Full House” stars Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin, “Beverly Hills 90210” actress Jennie Garth, “90210” actor Trevor Donovan and “Where Calls the Heart” actor Daniel Lissing, all left.

She also lost a lot of the audience. The audience isn’t interested in the GLAAD indoctrination.

“Hallmark is, and always has been, committed to diversity and inclusion – both in our workplace as well as the products and experiences we create,” the network said in a 2019 statement. “It is never Hallmark’s intention to be divisive or generate controversy. We are an inclusive company and have a track record to prove it.”

"Hallmark is, and always has been, committed to diversity and inclusion – both in our workplace as well as the products and experiences we create," the network said in a 2019 statement. "It is never Hallmark's intention to be divisive or generate controversy. We are an inclusive company and have a track record to prove it."

After three years at the helm, Hallmark Media President & CEO Wonya Lucas will exit her current role at the end of year, the company announced Tuesday. Lucas will continue to serve on the Hallmark Media Board of Directors https://t.co/gWPBmYlXCv — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 8, 2023

