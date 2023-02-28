Thanks to NATO members, World War III is back on our plates. Jens Stoltenberg said, “Allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member of our alliance.” This would be in the long term.

Russia sees Ukraine joining NATO as an existential threat. The US had bio-labs and the CIA on Russia’s border.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to Finland, Stoltenberg noted that Kyiv’s membership is welcomed. However, he said it is “a distant prospect.” He stated the priority is to ensure Ukraine “prevails as a sovereign and independent state.”

He added that after the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia ends, it is necessary to “ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself.” To that end, the NATO chief insisted that the bloc needs to “strengthen the military capabilities of Ukraine.” NATO wants frameworks that would prevent Russia from launching any more attacks against Kiev. Watch:

NEW – NATO chief: “Allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member of our alliance” in the long term.pic.twitter.com/8U6P5nNi3D — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 28, 2023

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday thanked Beijing for the 12-point peace plan. But they threw some cold water on it.

For its part, Moscow said on Monday that China’s peace plan for the Ukraine war would need to recognize “new territorial realities” in Ukraine.

“We paid a lot of attention to our Chinese friends’ plan,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Monday. “For now, we don’t see any of the conditions that are needed to bring this whole story towards peace.” The report comes from Business Insider.

“Any attempt to work out plans, which would encourage switching the conflict onto a peaceful track, deserve attention,” including the proposal from “our Chinese friends,” Peskov said.

“As for the details, they should be the subject of careful analysis, taking into account the interests of the parties,” he added. He described it as “a very long and intense process.”

However, the spokesman cautioned that Moscow sees “no preconditions for a resolution of this whole situation in a peaceful direction,” adding that the Russian military operation in Ukraine continues as “we move towards achieving the set goals.”

No one should want to go where this Russian fighter jet is going. It goes off to Hell to the tune of La Bamba (La Bamba is a dance). World War III wouldn’t be a dance:

Related