11 Times Obama Catered to Worst Dictators in the World

Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama love statists, Islamists, and dictators. Barack Obama routinely gave away the store to thugs for nothing in return. Most of the world is either Socialist or Communist and it’s nearly impossible to negotiate and maintain peace unless it’s with someone in those groups.

Some are far worse than others. The Castro brothers, the Mullahs, many African dictators, Maduro, and Kim Jong-un are among the worst.

The media raved over Obama’s and Hillary’s efforts to deal with, some would say cater to, the thugs of other nations, but not so with President Trump.

The media and the Democrats have no business condemning Trump when they praised the Obama administration for meeting with or placating the worst thugs in the world.

Cuba

The Congressional Black Caucus, members of the Democratic Socialists of America, have been pushing for normalized relations with Cuba since Obama came into office.

In 2009, the Washington Times reported that Rep. Laura Richardson, California Democrat, who also met Fidel Castro with Rep. Bobby L. Rush, Illinois Democrat, and former Black Panther, said he “looked directly into our eyes” and asked how Cuba could help Mr. Obama in his efforts to change the course of U.S. foreign policy. She said she had the impression that Fidel Castro, 82, wants to see changes in U.S.-Cuba relations in his lifetime.

Isn’t that sweet?

Normalized relations is a financial bailout for a nation suffering under more than 50 years of a repressive communist regime.

Despite Castro’s firing squads, sinking of the 13 de Marzo tugboat killing women and children, his downing of American civilian aircraft killing 4 Americans, his political prisoners and forced labor camps (UMAPs), religious repression, stolen land, restricted movement of Cubans, his espionage, his tight relationships with Russia, Iran,and his promotion of anti-American fervor throughout the region, despite all this, Mr. Obama has normalized relations and given them a financial handout in return for nothing.

Hanging with Castro:

Looked bad here:

There was nothing but praise from the media:

Obama’s African Dictators at the Monster Ball

In August 2014, Barack and Michelle held what has been appropriately dubbed The Monster’s Ball in the White House in which he feted evil African dictators known for their cruelty to their own people.

‘The red carpet was rolled out for Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who shot or jailed virtually all his political opponents, Gambia’s Yahya Jammeh, who threatened to ‘cut off the head’ of any homosexuals in the country and for Cameroon’s Paul Biya, who has the dubious honor of ranking 19th on author David Wallechinsky’s 2006 list of the world’s 20 worst living dictators,’ the Daily Mail reported.

Honduras

President Obama was barely in office when Honduran President José Manuel Zelaya tried to install a dictatorship. The military ousted him when he tried to amend the constitution to allow for his Chavez-style presidency without end. Zelaya, a communist, responded to the ouster by hiring U.S. lobbyists.

Obama and Hillary then went on a mission of verbally bullying Hondurans to force them into putting Zelaya back into office. Fortunately, the Hondurans stood up for their freedoms though they were bullied enough to allow him to live in Honduras.

Obama and Hilary said Zelaya was the legally-elected president of the legally-established government and ignored the fact that he attempted a coup of his own by taking over the government.

Egypt

The same theme prevailed with both Hillary and Obama when the Egyptian people rallied for their freedom from the Islamist dictator, Mohammed Morsi who was outspoken in his hatred of Israel and the U.S.

When the Egyptian populace began to protest against Morsi as he took over the media and each arm of government one-by-one, Hillary Clinton visited Egypt thinking she could convince him to establish a socialist democracy.

Clinton held a news conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Mohamed Kamel Amr and naively said this, “Democracy is hard. It requires dialogue and compromise and real politics.”

Prior to winning the election, Morsi gave an interview to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. Morsi said there is no such thing as an Islamic democracy. He described his view of democracy as one that stands for rule by the people, “justice, social justice and a democratic constitutional state.” He added that this type of democracy “agrees with consultation called for Islam.” He said that he wants to represent all Egyptians.

The hint of theocratic statism was present.

During his election campaign, Morsi often promised to implement sharia law if elected. He has called Israel “the Zionist entity.”

The Muslim Brotherhood deputy leader, Rashad al-Bayoumi, referring to the Egyptian-Israeli peace treaty, said that, “To me, it isn’t binding at all … On no condition will we recognize Israel. It is an enemy entity.”

After he was elected President, Morsi demanded that America release dangerous Islamist prisoners such as the blind Sheikh. In his first presidential address, Morsi said that his country “will stand with Palestinian people until they get their rights.”

Despite the signs, Obama and Hillary pressed on in their support for Morsi, even after he was obviously a theocratic dictator who hoped to see our ally Israel, or as he called them, ‘the descendants of apes and pigs’ wiped off the face of the earth.

The Egyptians started to protest with signs expressing their feelings about Obama attempting to bully them into living with their dictator because he won the election and ‘was the legally-elected representative’.

Turkey

The previous April, Vice President Joe Biden, an Obama mouthpiece, told about 200 Turkish and Azerbaijani people at a fundraiser that the Obama administration was looking for Turkish leadership in the Middle East. He called Turkey a model of how to have an Islamic state and a democracy. Hillary Clinton expressed the same views as Biden.

Biden made that statement despite Turkey’s crackdown on dissidents, the arrest of journalists, the expansion of Islamic culture and education, and growing conflicts with Greece and Israel. Turkey has also failed to support women. Erdogan has aided Israel’s enemies and has tightened his control over the people of his country. He is a dictator.

Libya

Obama and Hillary again pushed Libya into accepting the Muslim Brotherhood into their government apparatus. The Brotherhood created mayhem and the vacuum it created led to various terrorist factions stepping in to fill the void. Libya is now a failed state under the cruel reign of vile terrorist dictators.

Iran

Mr. Obama repeatedly portrayed newly-installed President of Iran Hassan Rouhani as a “moderate”. Rouhani is a figurehead and mouthpiece for the Ayatollah who has tacitly approved legal pedophilia, undermines women (despite this, Obama allowed Iran to head the UN’s Human Rights Commission of the Rights of Women), and Rouhani has said he wants to “eviscerate Israel.”

Rouhani’s own son killed himself because he hated his father’s extremism. He wrote in his suicide note, “I hate your government, your lies, your corruption, your religion.”

Rouhani was an intimate of the murderous Khomenei regime from its inception and is close to the current Ayatollah. Rouhani is an Ayatollah insider. One cannot be an Ayatollah insider and be anything but extreme. Rouhani was also close to the very radical Rafsanjani.

Rouhani has extolled theocrat Khomenei’s enlightened “vision” for Islamic supremacy in his writings and has said that to separate from these ideals is to be held in the prison of western politics, “politics without ethics” or a medieval European dungeon, “backward religious thoughts”…

He gave a speech in which he told the Iranian parliament that he planned to model Pakistan’s nuclear armaments program.

When Rouhani served as Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, he openly admitted he was pretending to negotiate with the US while mocking the US for believing him. He mocked the European Troika while lying to their faces.

Immediately after Iran’s presidential election in June. Iran announced they were sending 4,000 more troops to Syria. They also announced their intention to move ahead with their nuclear program.

As Ahmadinejad was leaving, he warned us by saying, “I will inform you with God as my witness, a devastating storm is on the way that will uproot the basis of Zionism.” Ahmadinejad added that Israel “has no place in the region.”

Two days before his inauguration as Iran’s new president, Hassan Rouhani said that Israeli occupation of Palestinian land had inflicted a “wound” on the Muslim world.

Iran’s student news agency ISNA quoted Rouhani as saying: “The Zionist regime is a wound that has sat on the body of the Muslim world for years and needs to be removed.” Iranian state television later denied the part about Israel needing to be removed.

Mr. Obama signed a nuclear deal with Iran that allows them to become a nuclear-weaponized state.

Hamas

Hamas and Fatah are allied under the banner of the Palestinian Authority but Obama’s spokesperson at the State Department at the time, Marie Harf, repeatedly denied that Hamas and Fatah are working together.

Last June, State Department’s deputy spokesperson Harf, now a Fox News correspondent, insisted the only reason the U.S. administration is willing to support the unity government is that Hamas is not a member in it. “It is not a government backed by Hamas. There are no members of Hamas in the government,” she said having to know full well that they joined forces and announced that they joined forces.

Hamas TV relays things like this on a daily basis: Every Muslim mother “must nurse her children on hatred of the sons of Zion…we hate them…”

Eastern Europe and Russia

When we gave away the nuclear defense shield for absolutely nothing to Russia, it was merely to extend our goodwill and reset relations.

We abandoned Poland and the entire region including NATO nations. Obama has greatly weakened NATO.

In an illegally taped restaurant conversation by an anonymous “businessman” June 2014, Polish Prime Minister Radek Sikorski could be heard saying Poland’s strong alliance with the U.S. “isn’t worth anything” and is “even harmful because it creates a false sense of security.”

Right before Obama abandoned the nuclear missile defense shield in Eastern Europe, a top Kremlin official absurdly told the United States Russia wanted “red button” rights to the new US-backed missile defense system for Europe, a move that would allow it to influence the shield’s day-to-day operational use.

Sergey Ivanov, Russia’s deputy prime minister, made the controversial demand during a visit to the United States where he met with top officials including Hillary Clinton, the US Secretary of State in April 2011.

“We insist on only one thing,” he said of the nascent US-backed missile defense shield. “That we are an equal part of it.”

“In practical terms, that means that our office will sit for example in Brussels and agree on a red-button push to launch an interceptor missile, regardless of whether the missile is launched from Poland, Russia or the UK.”

The defense shield was meant to protect the Eastern Europeans from Russia.

After that, Obama abandoned the missile defense shield.

All of Obama’s stumbles led to the crisis in Ukraine.

Russia has called the USA a “parasite” and Obama answered by telling Medvedev that he would have more flexibility after his last election.

Venezuela

Obama made repeated gestures of friendship to Hugo Chavez which were repeatedly met by a revulsed Hugo who thought him weak and inept.

When Chavez died, Obama sent a delegation to his funeral as he did when criminal Michael Brown died and as he did not do when former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher died.

Dictator Chavez persecuted Jews, denied basic civil liberties, and acted as a banker for the Iranian regime.

Upon Chavez’ death he said nothing to separate himself from the dictator and the dictator’s views with this inane statement: “At this challenging time of President Hugo Chavez’s passing, the United States reaffirms its support for the Venezuelan people and its interest in developing a constructive relationship with the Venezuelan government. As Venezuela begins a new chapter in its history, the United States remains committed to policies that promote democratic principles, the rule of law, and respect for human rights.”

He offered no condemnation of the dictator’s atrocities.

As Jennifer Rubin of the Washington Post said, ‘…that is all he could or would muster on the demise of one of the most noxious figures in the hemisphere who was infamous for his support for Iran and other rogue regimes and domestic repression. President Obama never bothered to mention Chavez’s deplorable record of trying to meddle in and destabilize democratic governments. And then there was his support for terrorist groups. But if you didn’t know better (and perhaps you do), you’d think Obama was indifferent on the domestic and international misdeeds of the tyrant.’

The Muslim Brotherhood

The Muslim Brotherhood is a terror-sponsoring organization from which most other Islamic terrorist groups originated. Last year, Egypt and Saudi Arabia declared them a terrorist group. Mr. Obama has given terrorists in the Brotherhood overseas clearance to attend White House sessions, hired Brotherhood-tied officials in his administration, insisted that the Brotherhood be part of both Egypt’s and Libya’s governments, and has ignored their barbaric assaults on Christians.