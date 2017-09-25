2.8% of Germany’s Migrants Are Employed So Far

Reared in communism in East Germany might have affected Angela Merkel’s globalist views. The German Chancellor, who has just won a fourth term, promotes open borders and has little regard for German sovereignty. Yet she has won her election, but this time she will have to deal with the anti-illegal immigration right who won additional seats. They came in third in the election.

Meanwhile, most of the migrants who are intended to replace the dwindling German population to support the elderly and infirm, are on welfare. It doesn’t look good in the distant future either. They face long-term unemployment.

Up to three quarters of Germany’s refugees will still be unemployed in five years’ time, according to a government minister, in a stark admission of the challenges the country faces in integrating its huge migrant population, the Financial Times reported.

Aydan Özoğuz, commissioner for immigration, refugees and integration, told the Financial Times that only a quarter to a third of the newcomers would enter the labour market over the next five years, and “for many others we will need up to 10”.

For all we know, that’s an optimistic estimate.

The Institute for Employment Research (IAB) found only 45 per cent of Syrian refugees in Germany have a school-leaving certificate and 23 per cent a college degree.

The EU has already admitted most of the “refugees” are not refugees and are merely looking for financial benefits.

In December of last year, out of 1.2 million migrants who arrived in Germany in two years, only 34,000 or 2.8% found jobs.

The left convinced young Germans to stop having kids for the allegedly much needed population control and now they need the prolific foreigners to support their Socialist Ponzi schemes [such as their extreme version of Social Security].

Merkel is accused of being closely tied to Marxism-Leninism. Whether she is or not we can’t say but she did grow up behind the Iron Curtain and was educated in Communist schools. Currently, she seems to have no regard for Germany as Germany.

The EU chief said millions might relocate from Africa.

