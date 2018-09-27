2 of Kavanaugh’s High School Friends Have Something to Say

Two classmates of Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh have given an exclusive interview on Fox and Friends, testifying that the allegations launched against him are not the Brett Kavanaugh they know.

Maura Kane, who dated Brett Kavanaugh in college, says accusations against her former boyfriend are “so, so far away from anything I experienced” and “absolutely not true.”

Her husband, Tom Kane, was best friends with Kavanaugh in high school. He said, “We were one heart beat back in those days, we did practically everything together, from sports to social life.”

“The American people are fortunate to have him in public service, and these allegations are false,” Kane said, adding that if anything like this had happened, “I would have known about it. These allegations are impossible.”

