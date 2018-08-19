24 Hours in Gangland, 49 Shot Including a 3-Year Old, Three Fatally Shot

26 HOURS IN CHICAGO

In 14 hours in Chicago, 26 people were shot, including a 3-year old boy. This took place between Friday night and Saturday morning.

The toddler was shot in the leg with six others in one shooting. A 38-year old woman was shot in the attack while sitting in her backyard.

One person was killed in a shooting attack — a 27-year-old man shot in the chest and arm just before 3 p.m. Friday on the South Side, Chicago police said.

The 3-year old is in stable condition in the hospital.

A “young male’’ between the ages of 15 and 17 shot himself in the head following a foot pursuit with police in the West Side’s Lawndale neighborhood, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

SATURDAY WAS NO BETTER, 23 SHOT IN 12 HOURS

Another 23 people were shot, two fatally, between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Three people were shot at a peace event at a park on the Near North Side. Another at the event was beaten.

“It’s senseless and should have never happened,” event organizer Raymond Hatcher told reporters. “We were doing well. Everything was going swell, and then a group of guys who were not associated with us, came to the event intoxicated,” peace organizer Raymond Hatcher said.

In another shooting, a 33-year-old man was sitting inside a vehicle in 4600 block of North Clifton Avenue in the Uptown neighborhood around 8:10 a.m., when a gunman riding a bicycle pulled alongside the vehicle and fired several shots. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said, citing early reports. The gunman fled in an unknown direction, police added.

Prior to that shooting, the other recorded homicide claimed 26-year-old Matthew C. Hudson, of the 3000 block of West Columbus Avenue, who was shot in the back around 8 p.m. Saturday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

People standing on a corner, people on a porch, all shot.