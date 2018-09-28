ABA Asks for Delay & FBI Probe of Judge Kavanaugh

ABA president Robert Carlson sent a letter to committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and ranking member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) just hours after Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, testified before the panel on Thursday.

They requested the confirmation be delayed until the FBI investigates.

“We make this request because of ABA’s respect for the rule of law and due process under law,” Carlson’s letter obtained by the media reads. “The basic principles that underscore the Senate’s constitutional duty of advice and consent on federal judicial nominees require nothing less than a careful examination of the accusations and facts by the FBI.”

Senate Republicans announced Thursday night that they were planning to move forward with a Friday morning committee vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination.

The bar is a left-wing organization and Democrats have undoubtedly gotten to them. An FBI probe is inappropriate as Joe Biden clearly stated during the Justice Thomas hearings.

BREAKING NEWS: We just got this letter from the American Bar Association calling for a delay in Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation until the FBI investigates the assault allegations. More on @10NewsWTSP #KavanaughConfirmationHearings #KanavaughHearings #KavanaughFord #10News pic.twitter.com/2zzx25YjyT — Rob Finnerty (@Rob10News) September 28, 2018