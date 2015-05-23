Authors

Welcome from Long Island, New York!

We want to tell you the news that the mainstream doesn’t want you to know about and commentary leans right.

I’m an ex-liberal and am amazed at all I didn’t know when I was a liberal, like: the Constitution isn’t a “living” document; giving out endless welfare checks is a bad idea; pity for prisoners is better spent on the victims of their crimes; guns aren’t evil but people are; free speech matters more than I knew which is why PC needs to be obliterated ASAP; women can be evil too; big government doesn’t do a good job; Kumbaya, We Are the World, It Takes a Village, and anything even remotely resembling those concepts are now out of my head unless I’m using them to make fun of somebody; sometimes war is necessary; socialism and communism have absolutely no redeeming qualities as systems of government; Carter wasn’t a good president and Reagan was, Green should go back to being a color.

Independent blogs like this one provide an opportunity for common folk to battle the corrupted mainstream media in a search for truth. We are searching, always searching…

We research and are as factual as possible and provide links to sources though commentary is commentary. If we make a mistake, we correct it.

I have published educational articles, short stories for children and was a copy editor for This Week Magazine. I have a B.A. in English Literature and masters degrees in Education, Secondary Education and Administration. For 33 years, I worked in education as a teacher of English and later, Special Education, and spent years as an elementary principal, secondary principal and central office administrator.

The name Sara Noble is a nom de plume and my real name is Maura. There are a few reasons for the nom de plume and included in those is the fact that many of my family members are liberals and don’t want their last name out there on a center right blog. I started out with the pseudonym and just kept it. It’s a family name.

Pity me, I’m surrounded by liberals and I live in New York.

Gary Spina, author of “Kitchen Table Politics” among other homespun tales of pure Americana, writes occasionally for Sentinel’s The Outpost.

Dianne Hermann, accomplished editor and writer, has joined the staff and will record days in history for our This Day in History category.

Writers you will see periodically include, Alex Hanson, Rosalie Hanson, William Grommen, Desiree Moore, Jim Soviero, John Smyth, and other guest writers.

We welcome new writers: Julie of Julie on Politics and Arthur Christopher Schaper of ASchaper1 blogspot. We have occasional contributors such as Chris Edwards of the CATO Institute and Tammi Rossman-Benjamin of AMCHA.

Original photography by Rosalie Hanson.