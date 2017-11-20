Al Franken Won’t Resign After Second “Groped” Accuser Comes Forward

A second accuser has come out against Al Franken. Some of his supporters want him to resign. He said he won’t so why should Moore? Instead, Franken will go home for the holidays and reflect.

Lindsay Menz said Franken grabbed her butt when she took this photo with him in 2010.

Lindsay Menz told CNN she met Franken at the Minnesota State Fair, where her father’s business was sponsoring a local radio booth. He had been elected to the Senate two years earlier.

When Menz’s husband prepared to take a photo of them, the woman said Franken “pulled me in really close, like awkward close, and as my husband took the picture, he put his hand full-fledged on my rear.”

“It was wrapped tightly around my butt cheek,” Menz said. “It wasn’t around my hip or side. It was definitely on my butt.”

Menz’s husband, Jeremy, told CNN that Franken “reached around her and kind of pulled her into him,” but he didn’t see the groping occur.

Menz told her husband what happened at the time.

Franken’s disingenuous statement on Sunday: “I take thousands of photos at the state fair surrounded by hundreds of people, and I certainly don’t recall taking this picture,” Franken said. “I feel badly that Ms. Menz came away from our interaction feeling disrespected.”

What does that mean? He molests so many women that he can’t remember all of them?

Franken did apologize to both accusers.

The first said he stuck his tongue down her throat and later had this photo taken by his brother while she slept.